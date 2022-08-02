United States Attorney Adair Boroughs, Justice Department Leadership to Participate in National Night Out Events in Charleston to Promote Community-Police Partnerships

United States Attorney Adair F. Boroughs will join Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco to participate in the 39th Annual National Night Out today as part of a department-wide effort to bring attention to events that build stronger communities.

Established in 1984 from a Department of Justice Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA) grant, the goal of National Night Out is to build relationships with and between communities and law enforcement. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, better places to live. In most areas of the country, the program culminates annually on the first Tuesday of August.

“I am honored to join our law enforcement partners and community members for National Night Out,” said U.S. Attorney Boroughs. “South Carolina is safer when police officers and the communities they protect see their common goals and build relationships.”

National Night Out in the Greater Charleston Area

WHO: Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco and United States Attorney Boroughs will attend two National Night Out events in Charleston with both the Charleston Police Department and North Charleston Police Departments.

WHEN: Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 approximately 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. EDT

WHERE: Eastside National Night Out with the Charleston Police Department at Mall Park 68 Columbus Street, Charleston, SC

North Charleston Police Department National Night Out at Riverfront Park 1061 Everglades Avenue, Charleston, SC.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today