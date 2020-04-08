Lashaun Perry and two other Men Sentenced to Two Years’ Federal Prison Apiece for Parking Lot Beating and Theft

(STL.News) – Three men who assaulted two other men in February 2020 were sentenced on April 6, 2020, to two years apiece in federal prison.

Lashaun Perry, age 43, Maurice Bivens, age 40, both of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Montrivel Woods, age 42, from Ely, Iowa, received the prison terms on April 6, 2020, after an evidentiary hearing held on February 25, 2020.

Evidence at the hearing showed that in the early morning hours of February 2, 2020, Perry, Bivens, and Woods got into an altercation with some other men outside The Lumberyard, a strip club in Cedar Rapids. The altercation was broken up and the other men drove from the scene to a nearby parking lot. There, one of the men got out of their car and retrieved a propane tank from a gas grill in the parking lot. That individual took the propane tank to the street where the car in which Perry, Bivens, Woods, and Brian Turner was driving by. Surveillance video showed the man running back into the parking lot without the propane tank, followed shortly by Bivens, Turner, Woods, and Perry. A brawl then ensued with Bivens, Woods, Perry, and Turner fighting the man who took the propane tank and another man. During the melee, one of the other men was knocked to the ground, at which time Perry stomped and kicked his head while Bivens was holding him. Perry, Bivens, and Woods then pursued the other man to a corner of the parking lot, where Perry punched him twice in the head, knocking him unconscious. That man suffered a concussion and significant bleeding from the back of his head.

After the man was unconscious on the ground, Bivens approached the man, took his cell phone from his pocket, and smashed it on the ground. Woods and Turner then approached the man and took his cash, cigarettes, and shoes.

At the time of the fight, Perry, Woods, and Bivens were all on supervised release for prior federal convictions. Woods was convicted in 2007 of conspiring to distribute crack cocaine. Bivens was convicted in 2008 of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine. Perry was convicted in 2013 of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Perry, Bivens, and Woods were sentenced in Cedar Rapids by United States District Court Judge Linda R. Reade. Each man was sentenced to 24 months’ imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. Each man is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

