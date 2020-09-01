Las Vegas: Officers Involved in August 30, 2020 O.I.S. Identified as Michael Hennessey & Eric Wennerberg

Las Vegas, NV (STL.News) The officers involved in the August 30, 2020 officer involved shooting, which occurred in the 8900 block of Happy Stream Avenue are Officer Michael Hennessey and Officer Eric Wennerberg.

Officer Hennessey is 30 years old and has been employed with the LVMPD since 2016. He is assigned to the Community Policing Division, Northeast Area Command. Officer Wennerberg is 36 years old and has been employed with the LVMPD since 2018. He is assigned to the Community Policing Division, Summerlin Area Command.

Both officers have been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of this incident.

