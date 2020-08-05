Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Investigating an Attack on a Senior Citizen Randomly

Las Vegas, NV (STL.News) Detectives seek the public’s assistance to identify a suspect who walked up to a senior citizen and punched him in the head. The attack occurred on July 30, 2020 at a shopping center located in the 1300 block of East Flamingo Road. The 77-year-old disabled victim was walking into a grocery store pushing a shopping cart. An unidentified male walked towards him as he was about to enter the store and punched him in the head without provocation. The suspect then walked away before police arrived. The suspect is described as a black male adult in his 20’s, wearing a white shirt, dark shorts and white shoes.

Anyone with any information about this incident or if you think you recognize this suspect you are urged to contact the LVMPD South Central Area Command Investigation Section by phone at 702-828-8639 or SCACPD@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips leading directly to an arrest or indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward.

