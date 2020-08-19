Las Vegas Metro Police Investigating Death of James Dye in Fatal Traffic Collision

Las Vegas, NV (STL.News) On August 18, 2020, at approximately 9:44 p.m., a fatal traffic collision occurred on N. Nellis Boulevard at the intersection with E. Judson Avenue. Evidence at the scene and a witness indicated a 52-year-old pedestrian was attempting to collect scrap metal from the roadway in the intersection. A 2005 Hyundai, driven by 55-year-old James Dye, was traveling southbound on Nellis Boulevard in the middle lane. The right front of the vehicle struck the pedestrian, forcing him to the ground. The pedestrian was not in a crosswalk when he was struck and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Mr. Dye brought the vehicle to a controlled stop and remained at the scene with his passenger. The pedestrian’s death marked the 60th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for the year 2020. The collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.

Mr. Dye was not impaired, and excessive speed did not appear to be a factor in the collision.

