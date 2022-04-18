Las Vegas: Kejon Ward Sentenced For Armed Robberies

Las Vegas Man, Kejon Ward Sentenced To Over Seven Years In Prison For Armed Robberies Of Cell Phone Stores

(STL.News) A Las Vegas man was sentenced today to seven years and 10 months in prison for his role in two armed robberies of cell phone stores in the Las Vegas area.

Kejon Ward (28) pleaded guilty in August 2021 to one count of interference with commerce by robbery and one count of possession of a firearm in relation to a crime of violence. In addition to imprisonment, U.S. District Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey sentenced Ward to three years of supervised release.

According to court documents, Ward — together with co-conspirator Rushard Burton and another co-conspirator — stole more than 100 cell phones from two stores on April 28 and June 5, 2017. Ward was on parole at that time, having been convicted previously for a similar armed robbery. During each cell phone store robbery, Ward pointed a firearm at victims inside, and threatened to shoot them if they did not comply with his demands.

During the June 5 robbery, Ward walked into the store, racked the slide of his handgun, and ordered employees and customers to get to the back of the store. Ward then pointed the gun at several customers — including a family with children — while Burton filled a duffel bag with cell phones.

Co-conspirator Burton pleaded guilty in August 2021 to four counts of interference with commerce by robbery and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. He was sentenced in February 2022 to nine years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release.

Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou for the District of Nevada and Special Agent in Charge Spencer L. Evans for the FBI made the announcement.

This case was a joint investigation by the FBI, North Las Vegas Police Department, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, and Henderson Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Burton.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today