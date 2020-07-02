Larry E. Clay Died in Fatal Crash in Willow Street, Long Beach

Long Beach, CA (STL.News) On Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at approximately 9:00 p.m, officers responded to the area of Willow Street and Delta Avenue regarding a hit and run traffic collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian, that resulted in the death of the pedestrian.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim on Willow Street, west of Delta Avenue. The pedestrian had sustained severe injuries as a result of the collision. The Long Beach Fire Department responded and determined the victim to be deceased. The driver of the vehicle involved fled eastbound on Willow Street after the collision.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a white 2011 GMC Yukon was traveling eastbound on Willow Street, being driven by an unknown female. The Yukon, while traveling in the number two lane, struck the pedestrian who was crossing Willow Street outside an unmarked crosswalk. The collision resulted in the death of a 67-year-old male, identified as Larry E. Clay, of Long Beach.

Through further investigation, officers recovered the unoccupied GMC Yukon at 9:30 p.m. The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Anyone with any information regarding the incident is urged to contact LBPD Collision Investigation Detective Brian Ekrem at (562) 570-7132.

