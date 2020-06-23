Lake Delton Man Jack Washington Sentenced to 78 Months on Crack Cocaine Charge

(STL.News) – Scott C. Blader, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Jack Washington, 43, Lake Delton, Wisconsin, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 78 months in federal prison for possessing 28 grams or more of crack cocaine with intent to distribute. This prison term will be followed by four years of supervised release.

This is Washington’s third felony conviction related to the possession or distribution of crack cocaine. At the time of this offense, he was serving a term of state supervision for similar conduct. Judge Conley ordered the sentence in this case to run consecutively the prison sentence Washington is serving as a result of revoking his state supervision.

The total amount of crack cocaine attributable to the Washington was about 50 grams. In sentencing Washington, Judge Conley recognized that Washington had committed himself to making a living by criminal activity, and to support his own addictions. Judge Conley also noted that a sentence above the five-year mandatory minimum was warranted because Washington’s drug dealing had gotten worse as he got older.

The charge against Washington was the result of an investigation conducted by the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office and Lake Delton Police Department. The prosecution of the case has been handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Taylor L. Kraus.

