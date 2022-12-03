Labour’s Angela Rayner shows off moves at Manchester bash for homeless charity

LABOUR’S deputy leader Angela Rayner, 42, shows off her moves at a bash for a homeless charity.

She was DJing but enjoyed a bop to N-Trance’s Only Love Can Set You Free as she helped raise funds in Manchester.

3The Labour deputy leader showed off her moves at a bashCredit: Getty

3Angela Rayner was DJing but enjoyed a bop to N-Trance’s Only Love Can Set You Free

3The event was to raise money for a homeless charity

This comes as she revealed she “doesn’t have a particularly strong view either way” on Brexit.

Her party flip-flopped between remaining in the EU, a second referendum and leaving the bloc.

he deputy party leader also said Labour needed to build back trust with voters who turned away from them.

She told the FT: “We’ve changed.

“People are ­willing to listen.

“But the idea that people are running out of their doors saying, ‘yay, Labour’ is not where they are.

“They don’t want us to get ahead of ourselves.”

Ms Rayner, 42, a mum of three, who became a gran at 37 said she doesn’t “fit into a box” despite being called a left-wing firebrand.

She said: “I have strong views on things like security, which pitches me to the right of the party.

“But I have very strong views on things like the economy.”