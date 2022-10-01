Kwasi Kwarteng blasts Labour after being branded ‘superficially black’ by MP

KWASI Kwarteng has blasted Labour, saying he was not “the right sort of black person” for the party.

The Chancellor hit out after being branded “superficially black” by leftie MP Rupa Huq – who was subsequently booted out of Labour, and apologising.

2 Kwasi Kwarteng hit out after being branded ‘superficially black’ Credit: Reuters

In an interview with the Mail on Sunday, Mr Kwarteng said: “There is always that element on the Left where it’s OK being black if you are the right sort of black person, that you subscribe to their agenda, and they like a bit of Britain bashing and all the rest of it, and what drives the Left crazy is seeing successful ethnic minority politicians in the Conservative party.”

He added: “If you look at the last ten years, the Conservative party is much more ethnically diverse than the Labour party and they lecture us on diversity.”

Labour suspended Rupa Huq and she went onto make a grovelling apology.

She said: “I have today contacted Kwasi Kwarteng to offer my sincere and heartfelt apologies for the comments I made at yesterday’s Labour conference fringe meeting.

“My comments were ill-judged and I wholeheartedly apologise to anyone affected.”

Mr Kwarteng is the UK’s first black Chancellor.