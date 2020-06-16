Kevin Jamar Porter was Arrested by Nashua Police for keeping Drugs

Kevin Jamar Porter – Charged with Convicted Felons, Possession of Controlled Drug – Crack Cocaine and Concaine, Criminal Threatening, Falsifying Physical Evidence, Resisting Arrest/Detention, Criminal Mischief Additionally, Porter was wanted out of Massachusetts on a Probation Violation with the original charge of Homicide

NASHUA, NH (STL.News) On June 14, 2020 at 7:33 a.m., members of the Nashua Police Department’s Uniform Field Operations Bureau arrested Kevin Jamar Porter, age 38, of 354 Boston Post Road, Sudbury, Massachusetts 01776. Kevin was charged with Convicted Felons – Class B Felony; Possession of Controlled Drug-Crack Cocaine, Class B Felony; Possession of Controlled Drug-Cocaine, Class B Felony; Criminal Threatening, Class B Felony; Falsifying Physical Evidence, Class B Felony; Resisting Arrest/Detention, Class A Misdemeanor; and two (2) counts of Criminal Mischief – Class A Misdemeanor.

Additionally, Porter was wanted out of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts on a Probation Violation with the original charge of – Homicide; Willful Kill; Non-Family; Gun. On June 14, 2020 at approximately 7:21 a.m., members of the Nashua Police Department’s Uniform Field Operations Bureau responded to an address in Nashua for the report of a disturbance. It was initially reported that two females and one male were fighting within the building. Officers made contact with 38 year old Kevin Jamar Porter, identifying him as one of the involved participants in the disturbance. Porter was found to be in possession of a knife, which he was prohibited from possessing given his status as a convicted felon. When officers attempted to place Porter under arrest he actively resisted and after a brief struggle, he was successfully taken into custody. At the time of arrest, Porter was found to be in possession of separate quantities of suspected Crack Cocaine and Cocaine. Detectives from the Nashua Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division were notified and furthered the investigation. During the course of the investigation it was determined that Porter had displayed a knife while arguing with two females that were known to him, and that he had damaged an interior bedroom door. There were no injuries sustained during the incident. It was also determined that Porter had an active warrant issued by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, which carried nationwide extradition. This warrant charged Porter with a Probation Violation with the original offense listed as – Homicide; Willful Kill; Non-Family; Gun. Once at the Nashua Police Department, Porter damaged an interior sprinkler head while housed in the detention area, which resulted in a second charge of Criminal Mischief.

