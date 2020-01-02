Kerhonkson Man Randy Mandiville Sentenced in Ulster County Crack Cocaine Conspiracy

(STL.News) – Randy Mandiville, age 31, of Kerhonkson, New York, was sentenced today to 42 months in prison for his involvement in a drug trafficking organization in Ulster County that was dismantled and indicted in March 2019.

The announcement was made by United States Attorney Grant C. Jaquith; Peter C. Fitzhugh, Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), New York; Ulster County Sheriff Juan Figueroa, whose office leads the Ulster Regional Gang Enforcement Narcotics Team (URGENT); New York State Police Superintendent Keith M. Corlett; and Village of Ellenville Police Chief Philip Mattracion.

As part of his plea, Mandiville admitted that between February and December 2018, in cooperation with co-conspirators, he sold at least 16.8 grams of crack cocaine on behalf of the organization in various locations around Ellenville.

U.S. District Judge Mae A. D’Agostino also sentenced Mandiville to serve a 6-year term of supervised release upon his release from prison.

The following defendants have also pled guilty in connection with the conspiracy, and face the following penalties:

Name Age Minimum Maximum Luis Curet 34 5 years 40 years Iqwan Mandiville 26 5 years 40 years Edwin Jorge 46 None 20 years

The following defendants still face charges in this case, and face the following penalties:

Name Age Minimum Maximum Antonio Naveo, aka “Gratto,” aka “Green Eyes” 38 10 years Life Margaret Vandyke 56 10 years Life Jennifer McCombs, aka

“Jennifer Marks” 49 5 years 40 years

Naveo is also charged with unlawful possession of a Mossberg shotgun as a felon. The charges against these defendants are merely accusations. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

This case is being investigated by HSI, the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with URGENT, an inter-agency taskforce targeting drug dealers and gang members in Ulster County, and the New York State Police, with assistance from the Village of Ellenville Police and the Ulster County District Attorney’s Office. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Emmet J. O’Hanlon.

