Kenneth Alan Plead Guilty to Meth Conspiracy Charge

Spencer Man, Kenneth Alan Block Pleads Guilty to Meth Conspiracy Charge

Kenneth Alan Block, age 35, from Spencer, Iowa, pled guilty July 19, 2022, in federal court in Sioux City, to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

At the plea hearing, Block admitted that from February 2021 through September 2021, he and others distributed at least 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamine in the Spencer area. In addition, on September 29, 2021, Block was found with approximately 170 grams of ice methamphetamine after giving consent to search his car.

Sentencing before United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand will be set after a presentence report is prepared. Block remains in custody of the United States Marshal pending sentencing. Block faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a $10,000,000 fine, and at least five years of supervised release following any imprisonment.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Patrick T. Greenwood and was investigated by the Spencer, Iowa Police Department and Iowa DCI Laboratory.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today