Keith Dotson Indicted On Drug And Firearm Charges

WHEELING, W.V (STL.News) Franklin Keith Dotson, of New Martinsville, West Virginia, was indicted today on methamphetamine and firearm charges, Acting United States Attorney Randolph J. Bernard announced.

Dotson, 43, was indicted on one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine,” two counts of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine,” and one count of “Unlawful Possession of Firearm.” Dotson is accused of having and selling methamphetamine in Wetzel County in April and July 2021. Dotson, a person prohibited from having firearms because of prior convictions, is accused of having a 9mm pistol in Wetzel County in July 2021.

Dotson faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000 for each of the drug charges. He faces 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for the firearms count. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Shawn M. Adkins is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives; the Marshall County Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative; the Wetzel County Sheriff’s Office; and the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office investigated.

An indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today