Keams Canyon Man Ernie Andrews Sentenced to Prison for Sexual Abuse of a Minor

(STL.News) – On March 2, 2020, Ernie Andrews, 34, of Keams Canyon, Ariz., was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Dominic W. Lanza to 53 months of imprisonment, with credit for four months Andrews spent in tribal custody, to be followed by lifetime supervised release. Andrews previously pleaded guilty to one count of Sexual Abuse of a Minor. The crime took place on the Hopi Indian Reservation on January 29, 2019.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs conducted the investigation in this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Tracy Van Buskirk, District of Arizona, Phoenix, handled the prosecution.

