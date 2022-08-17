Kansas: Justin Lapping Indicted for Fentanyl Trafficking

Kansas Man, Justin T. Lapping Indicted for Fentanyl Trafficking

Arrested After Motorcycle Chase Across State Lines

SPRINGFIELD, Mo (STL.News) A Pittsburg, Kansas, man who led Kansas authorities on a motorcycle chase before being apprehended in Missouri has been indicted by a federal grand jury for possessing fentanyl to distribute.

Justin T. Lapping, 47, was charged in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield on Tuesday, Aug. 16, with one count of possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute.

A Crawford County, Kan., sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop Lapping on Aug. 9, 2022, but he fled on his motorcycle. Soon after entering Barton County, Mo., on Highway 160, Lapping abandoned his motorcycle and fled on foot from law enforcement officers. Officers deployed tasers and Lapping was taken into custody. He was allegedly carrying a Ziploc baggie that contained approximately 202 grams of cocaine and fentanyl.

According to the indictment, Lapping has a prior serious drug felony conviction in Taney County, Mo., which would qualify for a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison without parole.

The charge contained in this indictment is simply an accusation, and not evidence of guilt. Evidence supporting the charge must be presented to a federal trial jury, whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica R. Eatmon. It was investigated by the FBI, the Barton County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, and the Crawford County, Kan., Sheriff’s Department.

Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today