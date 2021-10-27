Kansas Governor Announces Grants for Domestic Violence Survivors

Governor Kelly Announces Nearly $4 Million in Grants to Support Survivors of Domestic Violence, Expand COVID-19 Resources

Topeka, KS (STL.News) Governor Laura Kelly announced Kansas has been awarded $3,980,635 through the FY 2021 American Rescue Plan Act administered by the Federal Family and Youth Services Bureau (FYSB) at the Administration for Children and Families (ACF) to support survivors of domestic violence and their children and expand COVID-19 resources.

“These grants will support survivors of domestic violence and protect our communities from COVID-19,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “We will continue to use every tool we have to protect Kansas families.”

The purpose of these supplemental funds is to prevent, prepare for, and respond to COVID-19 with an intentional focus on increasing access to COVID-19 testing, vaccines, and mobile health units to mitigate the spread of this virus, and increase supports for domestic violence survivors. Within these parameters, grant recipients have flexibility to determine which services best support the needs of survivors, children, and families experiencing family violence, domestic violence, and dating violence.

Kansas will receive $3,233,828 to distribute to Kansas domestic violence programs. The Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska and the Sac and Fox Nation of Missouri in Kansas and Nebraska will each receive $194,832. The Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence will receive $357,143.

The Family Violence Prevention and Services Act (FVPSA) determined grant award amounts using the following allocation plan: