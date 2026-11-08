Kansas City Woman Admits Illegal Gun Possession

Kansas City defendant faces up to 15 years in federal prison after police discover a firearm inside a vehicle during a disturbance investigation.

KANSAS CITY, MO – November 8, 2026 (STL.News) A Kansas City woman has pleaded guilty to a federal firearms offense following an investigation that began when police responded to a reported disturbance involving a gun in July 2025.

Courtney L. Jones, 48, of Kansas City, Missouri, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm before U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough, according to an announcement issued November 5, 2026, by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri.

The conviction exposes Jones to a maximum sentence of 15 years in federal prison without parole. However, the federal court will determine the actual punishment after considering applicable sentencing guidelines, the circumstances of the offense, and other factors required by law.

The case illustrates how a police response to a local disturbance can develop into a federal prosecution when investigators discover that an individual prohibited from possessing firearms has access to a weapon.

Police Respond to Report of a Firearm Disturbance

The investigation originated on July 5, 2025, when officers with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department were dispatched to the 3600 block of Agnes Avenue.

Authorities had received a report concerning a disturbance involving a firearm.

When officers arrived, one observed Jones moving around a driveway near her automobile. The officer approached the vehicle and noticed a firearm resting on the passenger seat.

According to federal prosecutors, the weapon was a Romarm Model Mini Draco pistol chambered for 7.62×39 mm ammunition.

The firearm was visible from outside the vehicle, according to the Department of Justice’s description of the incident.

Investigators subsequently determined that Jones had a prior felony conviction, making her legally prohibited from possessing a firearm under the applicable federal statute.

Police arrested Jones, and the investigation eventually resulted in federal criminal proceedings.

The Justice Department’s announcement does not identify the nature of Jones’s previous felony conviction, explain the circumstances surrounding the original disturbance, or indicate that anyone was injured during the incident.

Those details should not be assumed simply because the initial police call involved a firearm.

Federal Firearms Law and Previous Felony Convictions

Federal law generally prohibits individuals convicted of crimes punishable by imprisonment for more than one year from possessing firearms or ammunition, subject to statutory exceptions and other applicable legal provisions.

The principal federal prohibition appears in Title 18, United States Code, Section 922(g)(1).

The law applies independently of many state-level firearms regulations and can result in federal prosecution even when the underlying investigation begins with a municipal police department.

For a conviction under the federal felon-in-possession statute, prosecutors generally must establish that the defendant knowingly possessed a firearm, had the qualifying prohibited status, knew of that status, and that the firearm satisfied the required connection to interstate or foreign commerce.

A firearm does not have to be discharged for a possession offense to occur.

Similarly, prosecutors do not necessarily have to establish that a defendant intended to commit another violent crime with the weapon.

Federal firearms restrictions are intended to prevent possession by individuals who fall within legally prohibited categories, rather than requiring proof that a firearm was actually used to harm someone.

In Jones’s case, the guilty plea resolves the issue of criminal responsibility for the firearms offense to which she pleaded guilty.

The remaining significant question is the sentence the federal court will impose.

What Is a Mini Draco Pistol?

The firearm identified in the federal announcement was a Romarm Mini Draco pistol chambered in 7.62×39 mm.

The Mini Draco belongs to a family of compact, AK-pattern semiautomatic firearms manufactured in Romania.

Its design incorporates features associated with AK-style firearms, including a relatively compact configuration compared with traditional full-length rifles.

The 7.62×39 mm cartridge is widely associated with AK-pattern firearms and has been used in numerous civilian and military firearm designs.

However, the model and caliber alone do not establish that the weapon was modified, illegally manufactured, or capable of automatic fire.

The Justice Department’s announcement does not allege that the firearm recovered in Jones’s case was a machine gun or had been modified with an illegal conversion device.

The federal offense described by prosecutors concerns Jones’s prohibited possession of the firearm, not an allegation that the weapon itself was unlawful for every civilian to own.

That distinction is important when evaluating federal firearms prosecutions.

Why the Case Became a Federal Prosecution

Many firearms investigations begin with local law enforcement responding to incidents involving disturbances, traffic violations, suspected criminal activity, or reports of weapons.

When officers discover circumstances that may violate federal firearms laws, federal investigators and prosecutors can become involved.

In this case, the investigation involved both the Kansas City Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, commonly known as the ATF.

The ATF is the federal agency responsible for investigating numerous offenses involving illegal firearms possession, trafficking, unlawful transfers, and other violations of federal firearms statutes.

Federal investigators often coordinate with local police departments to determine whether an incident warrants federal charges.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office then determines whether federal prosecution is appropriate based on the evidence and applicable law.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Rudolph R. Rhodes IV is prosecuting the Jones case.

Federal involvement does not necessarily mean the original incident included additional crimes beyond those publicly identified.

Rather, the available information establishes that investigators developed a federal firearms case after the discovery of the pistol and Jones’s prohibited status.

Jones Faces a Maximum of 15 Years in Prison

Federal prosecutors stated that Jones faces a maximum statutory punishment of 15 years in prison without parole.

The 15-year maximum is not an announcement of the sentence she will receive.

Federal sentencing is an individualized process, and the punishment ultimately imposed can be substantially lower than the statutory maximum.

After a guilty plea, the sentencing process ordinarily includes preparation of a presentence investigation report by the United States Probation Office.

That report generally examines the defendant’s criminal history, relevant offense conduct, personal circumstances, and other information that may affect sentencing.

The federal court also considers the advisory United States Sentencing Guidelines.

Although the guidelines provide a structured framework for evaluating punishment, they are advisory, not automatically binding.

Federal judges must also consider the sentencing factors established under Title 18, United States Code, Section 3553(a).

These include the seriousness of the offense, the defendant’s history and characteristics, the need for deterrence, the need to protect the public, and the need to avoid unwarranted sentencing disparities among similarly situated defendants.

The court may also evaluate information presented by prosecutors and defense attorneys.

The Department of Justice’s November 5 announcement did not provide a sentencing date or disclose a proposed sentencing range for Jones.

Consequently, it would be premature to predict the prison term she might receive.

Federal Prison Sentences and Parole

The Justice Department specifically noted that the potential federal prison sentence would be served without parole.

Unlike many state correctional systems, the modern federal prison system generally does not provide traditional parole for individuals sentenced under current federal criminal law.

Federal inmates may nevertheless qualify for certain forms of sentence credit or other statutory programs, depending on their eligibility and circumstances.

These mechanisms are not equivalent to traditional parole.

If Jones receives a prison sentence, the length of her actual incarceration will depend on the court’s judgment and applicable federal correctional laws.

Any period of supervised release the court imposes would be a separate component of the sentence.

Project Safe Neighborhoods and Federal Enforcement

The Justice Department identified the prosecution as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a nationwide initiative designed to coordinate efforts against violent crime and firearms-related offenses.

The program brings together federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement agencies, prosecutors, and other public safety partners.

According to the Department of Justice, Project Safe Neighborhoods operates through U.S. Attorney’s offices across the country’s 94 federal judicial districts.

The initiative emphasizes coordinated enforcement, strategic partnerships, and prosecuting serious offenses supported by available evidence.

Federal officials describe the program as an effort to improve public safety by focusing investigative and prosecutorial resources on criminal conduct that presents significant community risks.

The Justice Department also identifies Project Safe Neighborhoods as a component of its broader Operation Take Back America enforcement initiative.

In practice, the coordination allows local police departments to refer qualifying cases to federal authorities when federal criminal statutes may apply.

A case involving a firearm recovered during an ordinary police response can therefore become part of a larger federal enforcement strategy.

The Jones prosecution demonstrates that process without requiring allegations of a shooting, armed robbery, or other violent offense.

Firearms Possession Cases and Public Safety

Federal firearms possession laws play an important role in the broader discussion of crime prevention and public safety.

Supporters of aggressive enforcement argue that prosecuting prohibited individuals who possess firearms can reduce opportunities for future violence and discourage repeat criminal conduct.

Others emphasize that courts should evaluate prosecutions individually, with attention to the nature of prior convictions, the circumstances of possession, proportional punishment, and constitutional protections.

Both public safety considerations and individual legal rights remain relevant when courts determine criminal responsibility and punishment.

A federal conviction for unlawful possession does not automatically establish that the defendant intended to commit a violent offense.

Likewise, the absence of a reported shooting or injury does not eliminate criminal liability when the elements of a prohibited-possession offense are established.

The distinction matters because the federal government prosecutes the unlawful possession itself.

In Jones’s case, prosecutors publicly identified the firearm, the circumstances of its discovery, and her status as a convicted felon.

They did not publicly provide additional details suggesting that the firearm was discharged or used to injure another person during the July 2025 incident.

What Happens Next in Federal Court?

Following Jones’s guilty plea, the federal criminal proceedings move toward sentencing.

The court will determine the appropriate punishment after reviewing the relevant sentencing materials and considering arguments from both sides.

Judge Stephen R. Bough will impose the sentence.

The prosecution may present information concerning the offense and any legally relevant circumstances, while defense counsel may submit mitigating information and arguments supporting a lesser punishment.

The final sentence must comply with applicable federal statutes and sentencing requirements.

Although the statutory maximum is 15 years, that figure represents the upper limit prosecutors identified rather than a predetermined outcome.

The Department of Justice had not announced a sentencing date in its November 5 release.

Additional information may become available through subsequent court proceedings or official announcements.

A Local Police Call Leads to Federal Accountability

The Kansas City case began with officers responding to a disturbance report on Agnes Avenue and ultimately resulted in a guilty plea in federal court.

The publicly documented facts are relatively straightforward: police responded to a reported firearm disturbance, an officer observed a pistol inside a vehicle, investigators established that Jones had a prior felony conviction, and federal prosecutors pursued a prohibited-possession charge.

The guilty plea establishes Jones’s responsibility for that federal offense.

Her sentence remains undetermined.

For Kansas City residents, the case provides another example of cooperation between municipal police officers and federal investigators in enforcing firearms restrictions.

For the federal justice system, the next stage will involve determining a punishment consistent with the law, the defendant’s circumstances, and the sentencing considerations presented to the court.

STL.News will continue to follow developments in federal criminal prosecutions across Missouri, including cases involving firearms offenses, violent crime, fraud, and other matters handled by the state’s federal judicial districts.