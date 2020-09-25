Kansas City, Mo; Jury Convicts Kenneth E. Barbee Jr. of Possessing Firearm

(STL.News) – A Kansas City, Missouri, man was convicted at trial of illegally possessing a firearm.

Kenneth E. Barbee Jr., 33, was found guilty on Wednesday, Sept. 23, of being a felon in possession a firearm.

Detectives with the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department were conducting surveillance on Barbee on March 18, 2020, when he left his residence in a vehicle driven by another person. After officers stopped the vehicle, the driver attempted to pull away from officers but was forced to stop when officers used their vehicles to block their escape.

When Barbee and the driver were ordered out of the vehicle, officers saw a loaded Palmetto State Armory AR pistol and a loaded CZ 9mm handgun on the front passenger floorboard. The driver of the vehicle had an SCCY 9mm handgun in her waistband.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Barbee has a prior felony conviction for assault, a prior felony conviction for domestic assault, two prior felony convictions for receiving stolen property, and a prior felony conviction for robbery.

Following the presentation of evidence, the jury in the U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Mo., deliberated for three hours before returning the guilty verdict to U.S. District Judge Roseann Ketchmark, ending a trial that began Monday, Sept. 21.

Under federal statutes, Barbee is subject to a sentence of up to 10 years in federal prison without parole. The maximum statutory sentence is prescribed by Congress and is provided here for informational purposes, as the sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Mary Kate Butterfield, Patrick Edwards, and Gregg Coonrod. It was investigated by the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

