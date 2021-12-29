Kamar Boatman Admits Possessing Firearms and Ammunition

Syracuse Man, Kamar L. Boatman Admits Possessing Firearms and Ammunition as a Felon

SYRACUSE, N.Y (STL.News) Kamar L. Boatman, age 36, of Syracuse, pled guilty today to possessing firearms and ammunition as a felon, announced United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman, John B. DeVito, Special Agent in Charge of the New York Field Division of the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), and Chief Kenton Buckner, Syracuse Police Department.

As part of his guilty plea today, Boatman admitted that he possessed at his residence in Syracuse the following firearms and ammunition recovered by the Syracuse Police Department-Special Investigations Division (SPD-SID) during the execution of a search warrant on May 31, 2018:

Firearms

One (1) Ruger pistol, model P89DC, caliber 9mm

One (1) Hi Point rifle, model 4595, .45 ACP caliber rifle,

One (1) Smith and Wesson rifle, model M&P15 .556 caliber rifle,

One (1) Defense Procurement Manufacturing Services model A15, Multi Caliber rifle

Ammunition

Twenty-six (26) rounds of .223 caliber ammunition

Six (6) rounds of 9mm caliber ammunition

Eight (8) rounds of .45 caliber ammunition

Boatman also admitted that he was previously convicted of possession with intent to distribute cocaine (a felony) in United States District Court for the Northern District of New York, and was sentenced on May 7, 2010 to serve 48 months in federal prison.

Sentencing in the current case is scheduled for February 28, 2022, at which time the defendant faces a sentence of 60 months in federal prison, followed by a three-year term of supervised release. A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the particular statute the defendant is charged with violating, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines, and other factors.

This case is being investigated by the Syracuse Police Department-Special Investigations Division (SPD-SID) and the United States Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Southwick.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today