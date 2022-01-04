Julio Cesar Sentenced For Illegal Possession of Ammunition

Lansing Man, Julio Cesar Galvan Sentenced to 46 Months in Prison For Illegal Possession of Ammunition

HAMMOND (STL.News) Julio Cesar Galvan, 29, of Lansing, Illinois was sentenced by United States District Court Judge James Moody after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of ammunition, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

Galvan was sentenced to 46 months in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release

According to documents in the case, on March 19, 2021, Hammond Police Officers were conducting a sobriety checkpoint when they encountered Galvan. A search of his vehicle resulted in the recovery and seizure of a fully loaded black and gray handgun. The gun was a “ghost gun” that lacked a serial number or other identifiers. Because Galvan was a convicted felon at the time of the stop, he could not legally possess a firearm or ammunition.

This was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Hammond Police Department. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Caitlin M. Padula.

This case was prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.

Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

