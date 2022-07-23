Joseph Reed Sentenced for Attempted Bank Robbery

Bank Robber, Joseph Reed Sentenced

U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today that JOSEPH REED, age 35, of New Orleans, was sentenced on July 21, 2022 to one (1) year and a day in the Bureau of Prisons for committing Attempted Bank Robbery in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 2113(a).

According to court documents, on October 9, 2021, REED attempted to rob the Chase Bank located in New Orleans, Louisiana. REED entered the bank on foot and slipped a note underneath the protective glass. The note stated the following: “I only want $3,000 all in hundreds don’t take long or try anything on my way out cause someone will be here for you Tuesday.” The victim teller was unable to dispense the cash requested by the suspect.

The suspect then removed his phone from his pocket and appeared to try and take a photograph of the victim teller. The Jefferson Parish Crime Laboratory matched fingerprints recovered from the demand note to that of REED.

United States Chief District Judge Nannette Jolivette Brown sentenced REED to one (1) year and a day in the Bureau of Prisons, to be followed by three (3) years of supervised release. REED was also ordered to pay a mandatory $100 special assessment fee.

U.S. Attorney Evans praised the work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Violent Crime Task Force as well as officers with the New Orleans Police Department and the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jon M. Maestri is handling the prosecution.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today