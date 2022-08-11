Jordon Mark Sentenced for Smuggling Illegal Aliens

Safford Felon, Jordon Mark Skinner Sentenced to 48 Months for Smuggling Illegal Aliens and Possession of Firearms and Ammunition

Last week, Jordon Mark Skinner, 29, of Safford, Arizona, was sentenced by United States District Judge Scott H. Rash to 48 months in prison, followed by 36 months of supervised release. Skinner previously pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Transport Illegal Aliens for the Purpose of Private Financial Gain, Transportation of Illegal Aliens for the Purpose of Private Financial Gain, and Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition by a Convicted Felon.

On June 29, 2021, Skinner was arrested by United States Border Patrol agents for smuggling six undocumented noncitizens, including one unaccompanied minor, in a pickup truck. He initially attempted to flee from law enforcement but stopped his truck once agents deployed a tire deflation device.

Further investigation revealed that Skinner had over $1,000, two stolen firearms, an extended magazine capable of accepting 15 rounds of ammunition, several rounds of 9 mm ammunition, six fentanyl pills, and six grams of methamphetamine in his possession. Skinner is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms and live ammunition.

Customs and Border Protection’s U.S. Border Patrol, Sonoita Station, conducted the investigation in this case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian Hopkins, District of Arizona, Tucson, handled the prosecution.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today