Chenango County Man, Jonas Whaley Pleads Guilty to Drug and Firearm Offenses

(STL.News) Jonas Whaley, 36, of Chenango County, New York, pleaded guilty today to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

The announcement was made by United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman; John B. Devito, Special Agent in Charge, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Chenango County Sheriff Ernest R. Cutting Jr., and Broome County Sheriff David E. Harder.

As part of his guilty plea, Whaley admitted that he possessed with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine. Whaley further admitted that he possessed two pistols and a revolver, which he used in furtherance of his drug trafficking to protect himself, the drugs he planned to distribute, and drug proceeds. As part of his guilty plea, Whaley agreed to the forfeiture of 12 additional firearms, more than 3,000 rounds of ammunition of various calibers, and $3,600 in drug proceeds.

At sentencing on August 23, 2022, Whaley faces a minimum term of 10 years and up to life in prison, a post-incarceration term of at least 4 years and up to life of supervised release, and a maximum fine of $5,000,000. A defendant’s sentence is imposed by a judge based on the particular statute the defendant is charged with violating, the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other factors.

This case is being investigated by ATF, the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office, and the Broome County Sheriff’s Office, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew J. McCrobie.

