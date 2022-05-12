Former Scott County Coroner, John Goble Pleads Guilty to Theft of Government Property

(STL.News) The former Scott County Coroner, John Goble, 68, pleaded guilty on Wednesday, before U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove, to conspiracy to commit theft of weapons and ammunition belonging to Kentucky State Police.

According to Goble’s plea agreement, from 2014-2018, Goble agreed with Mike Crawford to store ammunition belonging to Kentucky State Police, in the basement of his office. This ammunition was misappropriated by the KSP armorer, Mitch Harris, and then given to Crawford and Goble. Over the total conspiracy, the total value of the misappropriated ammunition had a value of approximately $40,000.

Goble was indicted in April 2022.

Carlton S. Shier, IV, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky, and Jodi Cohen, Special Agent in Charge, FBI, Louisville Field Office, jointly announced the guilty plea.

The investigation was conducted by the FBI. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ken Taylor and Kate Smith.

Goble is scheduled to be sentenced on August 12, 2022. He faces up five years in prison and a maximum of a $250,000 fine. However, any sentence will be imposed by the Court, after its consideration of the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and the federal sentencing statutes.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today