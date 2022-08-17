John Edward Sentenced for Selling Methamphetamine

Fridley Felon, John Edward Juneau Sentenced to 18 Years in Prison for Selling Methamphetamine, Illegally Possessing Firearms

(STL.News) A Fridley man was sentenced to 216 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for methamphetamine distribution and firearms violations, announced United States Attorney Andrew M. Luger.

According to court documents, on February 1, 2019, law enforcement executed a search warrant at a residence in Columbia Heights. Officers encountered John Edward Juneau, 48, and two other people inside a detached garage. As a result of the search, officers found three plastic baggies containing more than 23 grams of 99% pure methamphetamine. Subsequent testing determined that Juneau’s DNA was present on the baggies.

According to court documents, on July 9, 2019, police executed a search warrant at a Coon Rapids residence. Officers saw Juneau trying to exit the residence through a basement bedroom window of the residence. Juneau dropped a bag outside the window that contained, among other things, a safe containing $6,000 in cash and numerous empty plastic baggies.

Inside the residence, officers found quantities of 99% pure methamphetamine. The police also searched the garage located on the property and found a Ruger, .380 caliber pistol, a Ruger, .22 caliber pistol, two scales, several empty plastic baggies, and more than 40 grams of high purity methamphetamine.

Because Juneau has multiple prior felony convictions in Anoka, Sherburne, Hennepin, and Ramsey Counties, he is prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time.

On April 12, 2022, Juneau was convicted by a federal jury of one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession of methamphetamine, one count of possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and one count of illegally possessing firearms as a felon. Juneau was sentenced earlier today in U.S. District Court before Judge Wilhelmina M. Wright.

This case was the result of an investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Anoka-Hennepin Narcotics and Violent Crimes Task Force.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Andrew Dunne and Harry Jacobs prosecuted the case.

