Jeremy Allen Indicted for Possessing Firearm

Goose Creek Man, Jeremy Allen Hughes Indicted for Firearm and Law Enforcement Impersonation Charges

A federal grand jury in Charleston returned a two-count indictment against Jeremy Allen Hughes, 39, of Goose Creek, for possessing a weapon after a misdemeanor domestic violence conviction and impersonating a federal law enforcement officer.

The indictment alleges that on November 22, 2021, Jeremy Hughes falsely claimed he was with the U.S. Marshals searching for a fugitive. Hughes carried a pistol and shotgun and wore tactical clothing with a “Police US Marshals” shirt. Investigators ultimately arrested Hughes on December 1, 2021.

During the arrest, Hughes had multiple firearms and ammunition on his person. During a search of his residence, investigators located several additional firearms and ammunition. According to information presented to the Court, Hughes is federally prohibited from possessing a firearm and ammunition due to a previous domestic violence conviction.

Hughes faces a maximum penalty of thirteen years in prison if convicted, and he is currently detained.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.

The case was investigated by the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, the United States Marshals Service, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF). Assistant United States Attorney Chris Lietzow is prosecuting the case.

United States Attorney Adair F. Boroughs stated that all charges in the indictment are merely accusations and that defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today