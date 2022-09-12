Jarius Isaac Sentenced for Possession of a Firearm

Jackson Man, Jarius Isaac Cameron Sentenced to over Eight Years in Federal Prison for Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon

(STL.News) A Jackson man was sentenced to 105 months in federal prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

According to court documents, Jarius Isaac Cameron, 29, was found in possession of a firearm by officers of the Jackson Police Department on March 7, 2021, during an investigation into an alleged armed robbery. Cameron has several prior felony convictions. As a convicted felon, it is contrary to federal law for Cameron to possess a firearm.

Cameron pled guilty on May 26, 2022 to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Jackson Police Department investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica S. Terrill prosecuted the case.

This case is being prosecuted as part of the joint federal, state, and local Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) Program, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.

Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today