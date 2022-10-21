Japan considering state outlays of over 20 trln yen to fund econ package -Kyodo



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: People stroll near Kiyomizu-dera temple, a popular attraction among tourists, in Kyoto, western Japan June 18, 2022. Picture taken June 18, 2022. REUTERS/Satoshi Sugiyama



TOKYO (Reuters) – The Japanese government and the ruling coalition are considering state outlays of more than 20 trillion yen ($132.85 billion) to fund its planned economic stimulus package, Kyodo news agency reported on Friday.

Japan aims to get cabinet approval for the spending plan on Oct. 28, the report said.

($1 = 150.5500 yen)