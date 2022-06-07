James Tierney Sentenced For Possessing Child Pornography

Camden County Man, James Tierney Sentenced To 120 Months In Prison For Possessing Child Pornography

(STL.News) A Camden County, New Jersey, man with a prior child exploitation conviction was sentenced today to 120 months in prison for possessing child pornography, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.

James Tierney, 57, of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. Senior District Judge Robert B. Kugler to one count of possession of child pornography. Judge Kugler imposed the sentence today in Camden federal court.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

In August 2020, law enforcement agents executed a search warrant at Tierney’s residence after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an online cloud account accessed from Tierney’s residence had uploaded images of child sexual abuse.

While executing the search warrant, agents recovered Tierney’s cell phone, which contained multiple videos and images of child sexual abuse. Tierney admitted to agents that he used the cell phone and cloud account for possessing images of child sexual abuse.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Kugler sentenced Tierney to five years of supervised release.

U.S. Attorney Sellinger credited special agents of the Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations, Cherry Hill Office, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Jason J. Molina in Newark; the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office High Tech Crimes Unit, under the direction of Acting Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay; and the New Jersey State Police, under the direction of Superintendent Patrick J. Callahan, with the investigation leading to today’s sentencing.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey B. Bender of the U.S. Attorney’s Office Criminal Division in Camden.

Defense counsel: Maggie Moy Esq., Assistant Federal Public Defender, Camden

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today