Jalisco Pizza – Restaurant Review Published

ST. CHARLES, MO (STL.News) St. Louis Restaurant Review published a restaurant review of Jalisco Pizza in St. Charles, Missouri. CLICK to view its listing on St. Louis Restaurant Review.

A brilliant young man, Leonardo Ortiz, age 26, launched a pizzeria with excellent Mexican-style pizzas! What a great concept fusing America’s two favorite foods, Pizza and Mexican food.

We don’t want to step on St. Louis Restaurant Reviews’ toes. We know this establishment offers a great pizza with a special Mexican-style dough, which you can’t find anywhere else.

The pizza competition is tough! We like this establishment because they have stepped out of the box to launch a new concept in this region. Like every American, I am a Pizza connoisseur because Americans eat so much Pizza. All of us are pizza experts! However, this is different.

Leonardo could change Americans’ perspective of Pizza by stepping outside the box and creating something different that becomes a success simply because it is different.

The Pizza industry has been stuck in a rut for many years introducing the same new ideas with different names but not different tastes. Jalisco Pizza has accomplished this.