Jalisco Pizza was Added to Restaurant Directory

ST. CHARLES, MO (STL.News) Jalisco Pizza is a new restaurant in St. Charles, MO, that offers Italian/Mexican fusion that customers love having rated them with 4.9 Stars on Google, 5 Stars on Facebook, and 5 Stars on Yelp, which is very rare because Yelp usually has the lowest ratings of all platforms.

St. Louis Restaurant Review announced that they had added this establishment to their restaurant directory.

Inclusion in the restaurant directory is at the discretion of the Editor in Chief. Factors influencing inclusion are customer reviews, length of time in business, relevancy to the community, and more.

Address, phone, and email:

3831 Elm Street

St Charles, Missouri 63301

Phone: (636) 723-7800

Email: JaliscoPizza3831@gmail.com

