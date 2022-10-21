Italy's president summons Meloni, expected to give her mandate to form new govt



© Reuters. Brothers of Italy leader Giorgia Meloni looks on as she walks following a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale Palace in Rome, Italy October 21, 2022. REUTERS/Yara Nardi



ROME (Reuters) – Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella has summoned rightist leader Giorgia Meloni for talks later on Friday – a move widely expected to lead to her being given a mandate to form a new government.

Meloni, whose Brothers of Italy party won a Sept. 25 general election as part of a coalition including Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia and Matteo Salvini’s League, is expected at the Quirinale palace at 1430 GMT, Mattarella’s office said in a statement.