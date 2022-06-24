Isidro Zuriel Cruz Indicted for Attempted Fentanyl Trafficking

Fresno County Man, Isidro Zuriel Cruz-Vizcarra Indicted for Attempted Fentanyl Trafficking

A federal grand jury returned a one-count indictment today against Isidro Zuriel Cruz-Vizcarra, 23, of Sanger, charging him with attempting to illegally traffic fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

According to court documents, Cruz-Vizcarra mailed a parcel from a post office in Parlier to a residence in Iowa. The parcel was seized from the mail stream and searched. Inside, postal inspectors found about 1,000 counterfeit oxycodone M30 tablets. Similar to authentic oxycodone M30 tablets, these pills are small, round, and light blue or green in color with “M” stamped on one side and “30” on the other. Instead of oxycodone, however, they contain fentanyl, a potent opioid that can be deadly in small doses.

The case was the result of an investigation by FORT, (a multi-agency team composed of Homeland Security Investigations, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Fresno Police Department) and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Justin J. Gilio and Laurel J. Montoya are prosecuting the case.

If convicted, Cruz-Vizcarra faces a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $5 million. Any sentence, however, would be determined at the discretion of the court after consideration of any applicable statutory factors and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, which take into account a number of variables. The charges are only allegations; the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

This case is part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (S.O.S.) a program designed to reduce the supply of deadly synthetic opioids in high impact areas as well as identifying wholesale distribution networks and international and domestic suppliers. In July 2018, the Justice Department announced the creation of S.O.S., which is being implemented in the Eastern District of California and nine other federal districts.

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach.

