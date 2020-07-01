Inmate Visitor Shauntae Crummer Sentenced for Introducing Heroin and Buprenorphine to USP Lee

(STL.News) – Shauntae Crummer, a visitor at United States Penitentiary [USP] Lee in Jonesville, Virginia was sentenced yesterday in U.S. District Court for introducing heroin and buprenorphine into the penitentiary. United States Attorney Thomas T. Cullen announced the sentence today.

Crummer, 29, of Lakeland, Florida, was sentenced to 36 months in prison. Crummer previously pleaded guilty to providing narcotics to an inmate at USP Lee and conspiracy to possess and possess with the intent to distribute heroin.

Co-defendant Tylan Lucas is scheduled to be sentenced July 15, 2020, for his role in the conspiracy.

The investigation of the case was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Special Assistant United States Attorney Debbie Stevens prosecuted the case for the United States.

