Informational: Federal Court arraignments

(STL.News) The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that the following persons were arraigned or appeared this week before U.S. Magistrate judges on indictments handed down by the Grand Jury or on criminal complaints. The charging documents are merely accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

Appearing in Billings before U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan and pleading not guilty on June 2 was:

Zacheriah Paul Siek, 33, of Billings, on charges of prohibited person in possession of a firearm. If convicted of the most serious crime, Siek faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. Siek was detained pending further proceedings. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case. PACER case reference. 22-61.

William Leonard, 52, of Cheney, Washington, on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute meth. If convicted of the most serious crime, Leonard faces a mandatory minimum 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release. Leonard was detained pending further proceedings. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case. PACER case reference. 21-38.

James Lawrence Archer, 44, of Billings, on charges of prohibited person in possession of a firearm. If convicted of the most serious crime, Archer faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. Archer was released pending further proceedings. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case. PACER case reference. 22-58.

Appearing on May 31 was:

Tre Cy Kron, 29, of Miles City, on charges of prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition. If convicted of the most serious crime, Kron faces a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release. Kron was detained pending further proceedings. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.

PACER case reference. 22-60.

Michael David Brumfield, 54, a transient, on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth, possession with intent to distribute meth and distribution of meth. If convicted of the most serious crime, Brumfield faces a mandatory minimum 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release. Brumfield was detained pending further proceedings. The Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case. PACER case reference. 22-39.

Cecil Jerome Hatchett, 31, of Las Vegas, Nevada, on charges of conspiracy to transport a minor with intent to engage in prostitution and tampering with a witness, victim or informant. If convicted of the most serious crime, Hatchett faces a maximum of life in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years of supervised release. Hatchett was detained pending further proceedings. The FBI investigated the case. PACER case reference. 21-41.

Appearing in Great Falls before Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris and pleading not guilty on June 1 was:

Shaide Jo Demontiney, 19, no permanent residence, on charges of use of a firearm in relation to a crime of violence. If convicted of the most serious crime, Demontiney faces a mandatory minimum 10 years to life in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years of supervised release. Demontiney was detained pending further proceedings. The FBI and Rocky Boy’s Police Department investigated the case. PACER case reference. 22-33.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today