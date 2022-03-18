Informational: Federal Court arraignments

(STL.News) The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced that the following persons were arraigned or appeared this week before U.S. Magistrate judges on indictments handed down by the Grand Jury or on criminal complaints. The charging documents are merely accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty:

Appearing in Billings before U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Cavan and pleading not guilty on March 17 was:

Stephanie Lynn Thomason, 51, of Seaback, Washington, on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute meth. If convicted of the most serious crime, Thomason faces a mandatory minimum 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release. Thomason was released pending further proceedings. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case. PACER case reference. 22-13.

Sean James Sage, 40, of Billings, on charges of wire fraud, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. If convicted of the most serious crime, Sage faces a maximum of 30 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years of supervised release on the bank fraud crime and a mandatory minimum two years in prison consecutive to any other punishment, a $250,000 fine and one year of supervised release on the aggravated identity theft crime. Sage was detained pending further proceedings. The Billings Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case. PACER case reference. 21-88.

Appearing on March 15 was:

Jacob B Ramirez, 40, of Reed Point, on charges of attempted coercion and enticement . If convicted of the most serious crime, Ramirez faces a mandatory minimum 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and at least five years to life of supervised release. Ramirez was detained pending further proceedings. The FBI investigated the case. PACER case reference. 22-25.

