Indictment: 2019 Kidnapping Took Place in Wyandotte County

(STL.News) – A grand jury in Kansas City, Kan., returned kidnapping charges Wednesday against six defendants, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

The superseding indictment builds on an indictment initially filed under seal late last year alleging the kidnapping took place in April 2019 in Wyandotte County. The indictment alleges a ransom was paid and that some of the defendants carried firearms during the crime. The indictment identifies the victim only as D.B. and provides no further details of the crime. The federal penalty for kidnapping is up to life in prison.

Charged in the case are the following:

David Carr, 34, Kansas City, Kan., one count of kidnapping (count one), one count of brandishing a firearm during the crime (count four).

Brandon West, 34, Kansas City, Kan., one count of kidnapping (count one), one count of receiving and possessing ransom money (count two), one count of brandishing a firearm during the crime (count four).

Randi Serna, 30, Wichita, Kan., one count of kidnapping (count one).

Brian Spaulding, 30, Mission, Kan., one count of kidnapping (count one), one count of discharging a shotgun during the crime (count three).

Michael Huggins, 39, one count of kidnapping (count one), one count of receiving and possessing ransom money (count two),

James Michael Poterbin, 44, one count of kidnapping (count one), one count of brandishing a firearm during the crime (count four).

Upon conviction, the crimes carry the following penalties:

Kidnapping: Up to life in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.

Receiving ransom money: Up to 10 years and a fine up to $250,000.

Brandishing a firearm in a crime of violence (counts three and four): Not less than five years and a fine up to $250,000.

The FBI investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Sheri Catania is prosecuting.

