Indiana Governor Holcomb Makes Appointments

Gov. Holcomb Makes Appointments to Various Boards and Commissions
INDIANAPOLIS, IN (STL.News) Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions.
ABLE Board of Directors
The governor made three reappointments to the board, to a term ending March 31, 2026:
- Jason Breaux (Indianapolis), financial advisor with Edward Jones
- Anastasia Demos-Mills (Indianapolis), attorney with Demos Mills Law
- Melissa Justice (Noblesville), chief trust officer with The Arc of Indiana Master Trust
The governor also made one new appointment to the board, to a term ending March 31, 2026:
- Gordon Homes, Jr. (Carmel), financial planner and special care planner with WestPoint Financial Group
Board of Trustees of Indiana University
The governor made one new appointment to the board to succeed retired trustee Jim Morris, to a term ending July 1, 2025:
- Cathy Langham (Carmel), president and CEO of Langham Logistics
Indiana Arts Commission
The governor made four reappointments to the commission, to a term ending June 30, 2025:
- David Haist (Culver), former COO of Do It Best Corp. and former chair of the board of Parkview Health
- Walter Knabe (Indianapolis), renowned Hoosier artist
- Laurie Burns McRobbie (Bloomington), former first lady of Indiana University
- Anne Valentine (Carmel), chief of staff for Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch
The governor also made one new appointment to the commission, to a term ending June 30, 2025:
- Rena Bradley (Fort Wayne), community development director for Bridge of Grace
State Armory Board
The governor made four reappointments to the board, to a term ending March 1, 2026:
- Colonel Marjorie Courtney (Greenwood), INARNG (Retired)
- Brigadier General Ronald Henry (Knightstown), INARNG (Retired)
- Master Sergeant Donivan Mahuron (Salem), INARNG (Retired)
- Colonel Timothy R. Warrick (Linton), INARNG (Retired)
The governor also made one new appointment to the board, to a term ending March 1, 2026:
- Brigadier General Michael Kiefer (Indianapolis), INARNG (Retired)