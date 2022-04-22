Indiana Governor Holcomb Makes Appointments

Gov. Holcomb Makes Appointments to Various Boards and Commissions

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (STL.News) Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions.

ABLE Board of Directors

The governor made three reappointments to the board, to a term ending March 31, 2026:

Jason Breaux (Indianapolis), financial advisor with Edward Jones

Anastasia Demos-Mills (Indianapolis), attorney with Demos Mills Law

Melissa Justice (Noblesville), chief trust officer with The Arc of Indiana Master Trust

The governor also made one new appointment to the board, to a term ending March 31, 2026:

Gordon Homes, Jr. (Carmel), financial planner and special care planner with WestPoint Financial Group

Board of Trustees of Indiana University

The governor made one new appointment to the board to succeed retired trustee Jim Morris, to a term ending July 1, 2025:

Cathy Langham (Carmel), president and CEO of Langham Logistics

Indiana Arts Commission

The governor made four reappointments to the commission, to a term ending June 30, 2025:

David Haist (Culver), former COO of Do It Best Corp. and former chair of the board of Parkview Health

Walter Knabe (Indianapolis), renowned Hoosier artist

Laurie Burns McRobbie (Bloomington), former first lady of Indiana University

Anne Valentine (Carmel), chief of staff for Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch

The governor also made one new appointment to the commission, to a term ending June 30, 2025:

Rena Bradley (Fort Wayne), community development director for Bridge of Grace

State Armory Board

The governor made four reappointments to the board, to a term ending March 1, 2026:

Colonel Marjorie Courtney (Greenwood), INARNG (Retired)

Brigadier General Ronald Henry (Knightstown), INARNG (Retired)

Master Sergeant Donivan Mahuron (Salem), INARNG (Retired)

Colonel Timothy R. Warrick (Linton), INARNG (Retired)

The governor also made one new appointment to the board, to a term ending March 1, 2026: