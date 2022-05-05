Indiana – Commission to Combat Drug Abuse Meets Friday

Commission to Combat Drug Abuse Meets Friday

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (STL.News) The Indiana Commission to Combat Drug Abuse will meet Friday morning at the Indiana State Library, History Reference Room 211. At the meeting, Executive Director for Drug Prevention, Treatment and Enforcement Douglas Huntsinger and other commission members will discuss continued efforts related to the drug crisis. A complete meeting agenda can be found here.

WHAT:

Indiana Commission to Combat Drug Abuse

WHO:

Douglas Huntsinger, Executive Director for Drug Prevention, Treatment and Enforcement

Members of the Commission to Combat Drug Abuse

WHEN:

Friday, May 6, 2022 at 10 a.m. EST

WHERE:

Indiana State Library

History Reference Room 211

315 W. Ohio Street

Indianapolis, IN 46204

LIVESTREAM LINK:

https://www.in.gov/recovery/about/commission/