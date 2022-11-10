I’m A Celebrity: MPs are voting for Matt Hancock to complete stomach-churning trials, admits minister



MPs and Lords have been downloading the I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! app to vote for Matt Hancock to complete stomach-churning Bushtucker Trials, a cabinet minister admitted on Thursday. The former Health Secretary's entry into the Australian jungle was aired on ITV on Wednesday night. Shortly after arriving he took part in the Beastly Burrows Bushtucker Trial, alongside comedian Seann Walsh, in a bid to win food for the camp. It saw the pair crawl through pitch black underground tunnels packed with maggots, spiders, scorpions and rats to collect plastic stars to swap for meals. The West Suffolk MP was later selected again by the public to face a second "Tentacles of Terror" challenge, due to be aired on Thursday night. Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said he had not been watching the programme, but he knew colleagues were keen on seeing Mr Hancock participate in the nauseating tests. Hancock tackles tonight's Tentacles of Terror challenge / ITVHe told Times Radio: "There are hundreds of MPs and peers who have managed to, probably for the first time in some peers' life, download an app to vote for somebody."So, I'm assuming that does not mean great things for Matt."Pressed on whether he minded that Mr Hancock was in the jungle, he added: "If he wants to provide entertainment for the great British public, he is more than welcome."This is a more relaxed tone than that taken by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chief Whip Simon Hart who suspended Mr Hancock as a Tory MP for travelling to Australia rather than staying in Westminster to represent his constituents.The 44-year-old joined the cast of the reality show on Wednesday, after facing much criticism over his decision from the public and fellow politicians.His arrival was met by shock, laughter and incredulity by his famous camp mates. Radio DJ Chris Moyles said: "Oh my god, two new people have arrived.Matt Hancock with Seann Walsh in their first Bushtucker trial / ITV"One of them is Seann Walsh and the other one – I've got to go back and double check."Soap star Sue Cleaver added: "I don't know what to say."Later in a one-on-one exchange with Mr Hancock, Loose Women star Charlene White asked him: "Why are you here?"He replied: "Because, honest truth, there are so few ways in which politicians can show that we are human beings."Earlier, referencing the politician's role in televised press conferences during the coronavirus pandemic, Moyles, 48, asked: "You've got to get it out of the way for me, please just say, 'Next slide please'."After Hancock obliged, Culture Club frontman Boy George told him: "You're really going to get it. You're really going to get it. Not from me, I mean, just from…"Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly also took Hancock's arrival as an opportunity to poke fun at UK politics and jokingly addressed Mr Sunak."I'm not sure how Matt is going to cope in camp though," McPartlin said."You know, surrounded by people who don't know what they're doing, making it up as they go along and just trying to get by day to day."