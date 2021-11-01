Illinois: Matthew Lannan Pleads Guilty to Gun, Drug Charges

East Moline Man, Christian Matthew Lannan Pleads Guilty to Gun, Drug Charges

PEORIA, IL (STL.News) An East Moline, Illinois, man, Christian Matthew Lannan, 24, of the 3600 block of 8th Street Court, pleaded guilty on October 29, 2021, to the charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possessing a firearm as a felon. Sentencing has been scheduled for January 21, 2022, at the federal courthouse in Peoria, Illinois, before United States District Judge James E. Shadid.

Lannan remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service pending sentencing.

For the offense of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, the statutory penalty is up to five years in prison; a term of supervised release of not less than two years and up to life; and a fine of up to $250,000. For the offense of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, the statutory penalty is a minimum of five years in prison up to a maximum of life, to be served consecutively to any other sentence on any other count; a term of supervised release of not less than five years and up to life; and a fine of up to $250,000. For the offense of possessing a firearm as a felon, the statutory penalty is up to 10 years in prison; a term of supervised release of up to three years; and a fine of up to $250,000.

The charges were investigated by the Moline and East Moline Police Departments. Assistant U.S. Attorney John Mehochko is representing the government in the prosecution.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today