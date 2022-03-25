Illinois IDOT – Disadvantaged Business Enterprise workshops

Building Blocks of Success: IDOT announces dates for Disadvantaged Business Enterprise program workshops

CHICAGO, IL (STL.News) The Illinois Department of Transportation is hosting free virtual workshops as part of its continuing Building Blocks of Success series for firms interested in participating in the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise program, strengthening their skills and bidding on state construction projects.

The workshop dates and topics are:

April 5, 10 a.m. to noon: Understanding Insurance & Bonding Requirements, Part 1

April 6, 10 a.m. to noon: Understanding Insurance & Bonding Requirements, Part 2

April 12, 10 a.m. to noon: Scheduling Work

April 21, 10 a.m. to noon: Avoiding Pitfalls

May 4, 10 a.m. to noon: How to… IDOT Electrical Work

Workshop information is available through Eventbrite at bit.ly/DBE workshops. Advance registration is required.

Questions can be directed to IDOT’s DBE Resource Center at (312) 939.1100.

As part of Governor JB Pritzker‘s historic and bipartisan Rebuild Illinois program, IDOT is helping to deliver the largest capital program in state history. IDOT strives to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion in the implementation of this program, including contracting and workforce participation.

Administered by IDOT, the DBE program provides minorities, women and other eligible small businesses opportunities to participate in highway, transit and airport contracts that are federally and state funded. For more information on becoming a certified DBE and learning more about IDOT resources that are available, visit www.idot.illinois.gov/dbe.