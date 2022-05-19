Illinois Governor – Rebuilding the Quad Cities

Rebuilding the Quad Cities: Major projects highlight Year Four of Rebuild Illinois

MOLINE, IL (STL.News) Entering Year Four of Rebuild Illinois, the Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that multiple projects in the Quad City area are planned or underway, highlighting an ongoing commitment made possible by Governor JB Pritzker‘s historic, bipartisan capital program. Seven major projects represent a total investment of $55.78 million, improving safety and mobility while sustaining and creating good-paying jobs throughout the region.

“With the Rebuild Illinois capital plan, we are restoring and transforming Illinois’s aging infrastructure,” said Gov. Pritzker. “Rebuild Illinois is not only about investing in infrastructure but about investing in people and communities as well. In the coming months, IDOT will undertake projects that will ultimately create safer roads and bridges and provide jobs in the Quad Cities and across the entire state.”

Five of the seven projects in the Quad Cities are scheduled to be completed in 2022.

“We welcome all types of infrastructure investments in the Quad Cities by our state partners,” said Moline Mayor Sangeetha Rayapati. “I look forward to continued investments in the future.”

“Our residents that travel on these streets and highways on a daily basis will be appreciative of the-much needed resources to improve their daily commute and travelling experience,” said East Moline Mayor Reggie Freeman. “In particular, I thank Gov. Pritzker for listening to our requests, addressing our needs and facilitating a good partnership with our community.”

Projects and traffic impacts include:

Interstate 280 over the Mississippi River (Sgt. John F. Baker Jr. Bridge) began the second year of a three-year bridge deck replacement project in March. Construction shifted in the eastbound lanes after the westbound lanes were completed in 2021. This year’s work is scheduled to be completed in November. Traffic is currently using the westbound lanes. Work will continue in 2023 with repainting the bridge and resurfacing I-280 from the bridge to the Illinois 92 interchange.

Interstate 74 in Henry County pavement patching from the Interstate 74/80/280 interchange to Illinois 81 began in March and finished in May.

Colona Road/Avenue of the Cities in East Moline and Silvis pavement patching was completed in April. The repairs were from Kennedy Drive in East Moline to Hospital Road in Silvis.

I-74/280 over Shaeffer Creek in Coal Valley will begin in May. Work includes replacing bridge expansion joints and steel repairs. One lane will be closed in each direction during the project, which is scheduled to be completed in July. Interstate 74 in Moline will begin landscaping from the Mississippi River bridge to the Avenue of the Cities this summer. Daily lane closures will be part of this project, which concludes this fall.

Illinois 192 in Edgington construction will begin in July to resurface the highway from 123rd Street West to 140th Street West. Daily lane closures will be part of this project, which concludes in September.

Centennial Bridge (U.S. 67) over the Mississippi River in Rock Island repairs to structural steel, hanger and other related items begin this fall.. The first stage of work will continue until winter before resuming in spring. Daily lane closures will be required.

“These projects represent another year that IDOT will be making transformational investments in the Quad Cities area,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “Please, pardon our dust while we Rebuild Illinois. When approaching and driving through any work zone, expect the unexpected and give workers a brake. Stay patient, put down the devices and slow down.”

Passed in 2019, Rebuild Illinois is investing a total of $33.2 billion over six years into the state’s aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history, but also the first that touches all modes of transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.

Accomplishments through March include approximately $7.3 billion of improvements statewide on almost 3,800 miles of highway, more than 370 bridges and nearly 550 additional safety improvements. Visit https://idot.click/Rebuild-Illinois for information and highlights of other Rebuild Illinois projects happening throughout the state.