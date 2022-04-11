Illegal Possession of Drugs Sends Two Men to Federal Prison

SHREVEPORT/LAFAYETTE, LA (STL.News) United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that two defendants have been sentenced on federal charges in the Western District of Louisiana.

Chief United States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. sentenced David Williams, 51, of Shreveport, to 110 months (9 years, 2 months) in prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Williams was charged with eight other defendants in a drug trafficking conspiracy. On September 19, 2019, law enforcement agents investigating the case were conducting a wiretap on the phone of one of Williams’ co-defendants.

During the call, Williams agreed to meet the co-defendant at a gas station and park in the back. Agents observed Williams arrive and get into the co-defendant’s vehicle for a short time. A trooper with Louisiana State Police conducted a traffic stop of Williams’ vehicle. Inside the vehicle, agents located a hidden compartment under the center console and inside were two plastic baggies containing methamphetamine with a gross weight of 89.7 grams and a small bag of marijuana. Agents intercepted another call on September 24, 2019 wherein Williams informed his co-defendant that he had been caught with the narcotics. Williams pleaded guilty to the charge on March 30, 2021.

This case was investigated by the DEA, ATF, Shreveport Police Department, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, Greenwood Police Department, and Louisiana State Police. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Tennille Gilreath and Allison Duncan.

In Lafayette, Louisiana, United States District Judge David C. Joseph sentenced Keelan Elaire, 25, of Lafayette, to 75 months (6 years, 3 months) in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release, for illegal possession of controlled substances. Agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Lafayette Narcotics Unit began an investigation into drug trafficking activities in Lafayette. On September 30, 2021, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Elaire’s residence and inside the residence found a 9mm pistol and ammunition.

In addition, agents found approximately 30 grams of fentanyl packaged in small baggies in a manner consistent with street-level narcotics sales, and a large amount of cash inside vehicles belonging to Elaire and his girlfriend. A second search warrant was executed at another residence where Elaire lived and agents found approximately 650 grams of a mixture or substance containing fentanyl, three m-30 pills believed to contain fentanyl stamped into counterfeit pills, and a money counter. Elaire admitted to agents that the fentanyl and cash belonged to him.

The case was investigated by the DEA and Lafayette Police Department Narcotics Unit and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Robert C. Abendroth and John W. Nickel.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today