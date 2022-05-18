IIJ Meeting of the Governing Board of Administrators

Meeting of the Governing Board of Administrators for the International Institute for Justice and the Rule of Law

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Acting Principal Deputy Coordinator for Counterterrorism Chris Landberg co-chaired the bi-annual meeting of the Governing Board of Administrators for the International Institute for Justice and the Rule of Law (IIJ) in Valetta, Malta on May 16-17. At the meeting, board members discussed the IIJ’s work on countering racially or ethnically motivated violent extremism (REMVE), battlefield evidence, and other capacity-building programs for justice practitioners.

Since its founding in 2014, the IIJ has become a preeminent center for building the capacity of law enforcement and justice sector practitioners whose responsibilities include counterterrorism. The IIJ has trained over 7,000 lawmakers, police, prosecutors, judges, corrections officials, and other justice stakeholders from over 123 countries in the last seven years. The IIJ’s Board is comprised of representatives from 13 countries and the European Union.