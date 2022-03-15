Huntington: Marcus Allen Pleads Guilty to Drug Offense

Huntington Man, Marcus Allen Johnson Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Offense

HUNTINGTON, W.V (STL.News) A Huntington man pleaded guilty to a federal drug offense.

According to court documents, Marcus Allen Johnson, 37, admitted that on June 5, 2021, he used a telephone to assist a co-conspirator involved in cocaine sales in Huntington. Johnson admitted that he was contacted and enlisted by the co-conspirator to find purchasers for kilogram quantities of cocaine. During the calls, Johnson agreed to market the cocaine to prospective purchasers.

Johnson pleaded guilty to using a communication facility to facilitate a felony drug offense and faces up to four years in federal prison when he is sentenced on June 21, 2022.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Southern West Virginia TOC-West Task Force. The TOC-West Task Force is comprised of the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department, the Hurricane Police Department, and the Marshall University Police Department. The West Virginia State Police, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West also provide support. The Ohio Highway Patrol, the Kentucky State Police, the FBI and DEA in Columbus also assisted in the investigation.

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorneys Joseph F. Adams and Courtney L. Cremeans are handling the prosecution.

This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today