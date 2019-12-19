Huntington Man Jeremy Adam Bartram Sentenced to Prison for Gun Crime

(STL.News) – A Huntington man was sentenced to federal prison for a gun crime, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Jeremy Adam Bartram, 27, was sentenced to 51 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Bartram previously admitted that on July 6, 2019 he was pulled over by the West Virginia State Police in the area of 16th Street Road in Huntington. He admitted that there was a handgun in the bag at his feet in the vehicle. Bartram was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his felony conviction for Arson in the Third Degree in Wayne County, West Virginia.

The West Virginia State Police conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Stephanie Taylor handled the prosecution.

