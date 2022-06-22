Huntington: Ian Wyatt Justice Sentenced for Fentanyl Crime

Huntington Man, Ian Wyatt Justice Sentenced to Prison for Fentanyl Crime

(STL.News) Ian Wyatt Justice, 20, of Huntington, was sentenced to six years in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on March 16, 2021, law enforcement officers were conducting a drug investigation and observed Justice enter a Charleston Avenue residence in Huntington. The officers executed a search warrant at the residence on that date and Justice, who was present just prior to the search, was arrested.

During the search, officers seized a number of items, including fentanyl, three firearms, and items used to prepare fentanyl for distribution. Justice admitted that he intended to distribute the fentanyl and that he had been selling fentanyl in Huntington in the months leading up to the search.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the Huntington Police Department

United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams prosecuted the case.

