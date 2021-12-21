Hudson: Micah Hines Sentenced for Fentanyl Distribution

Hudson Man, Micah Hines Sentenced to 71 Months for Cocaine Base, Fentanyl Distribution

ALBANY, N.Y (STL.News) Micah Hines, a/k/a “Water,” age 42, was sentenced today to 71 months in prison, to be followed by 4 years of supervised release, for distributing more than 28 grams of cocaine base.

The announcement was made by United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman; Keith Kruskall, Acting Special Agent in Charge, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), New York Division; and New York State Police Superintendent Kevin P. Bruen.

Hines has recently resided in Hudson, Cairo and Poughkeepsie, New York. In pleading guilty, he admitted to selling about 40 grams of cocaine base on January 7, 2021, and to selling about 52 grams of fentanyl, and about 28 grams of cocaine base, on January 13, 2021.

Hines has three prior drug felony convictions and two prior firearm felony convictions.

This case was investigated by the New York State Police and the DEA’s Capital District Drug Enforcement Task Force, which includes investigators from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Hudson Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Barnett.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today